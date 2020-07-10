Insurance a must for IISc students

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After several flip-flops on its plans for resuming academic activities, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has finally decided to go ahead and allow students to return to campus. But, conditions apply. One of them is availing the medical insurance.

After the lockdown was lifted, the premier institute made plans to allow students to return in phases, but on June 29, the administration told students not to return after a campus resident tested positive. However, IISc has now decided to allow senior students to return.

Conditions of return

Officials say they have told returning students that they must procure medical insurance, and reminded them that the institute provides group medical insurance. Students must discuss their dates of return with their professors.

If students return out of turn, they will not be allowed into their hostel rooms and would have to figure out alternative accommodation, either off campus or in paid accommodation on campus if it is available.

The administration has said it has made arrangements to quarantine students in the event that a student or other resident tests positive.