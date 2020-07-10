Kolar: Retired headmaster stabs tahsildar to death, held

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The tahsildar of Bangarpet taluk was stabbed to death by a retired headmaster during survey of a piece of land in Thoppanahalli, on Thursday evening. Chandra Mouleshwar (54) was shifted to RL Jalappa Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused, Venkatapathy, has been arrested. According to KGF SP Sujeetha Salman, there was a dispute between one Rama Murthy and Venkatapathy over the land. During the survey, an argument broke out between them in the presence of Mouleshwar.

When Mouleshwar tried to pacify them, Venkatapathy stabbed him with a knife and fled. Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family of Mouleshwar.