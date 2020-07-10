STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Proximity to Bengaluru costs Tumakuru dear as COVID-19 surges with 95 cases in a day

A huge number of people from the working class to officials commute daily between the state capital and its 'poor cousin', which are just 70 km apart

Published: 10th July 2020 08:20 PM

The COVID-19 Care Centre in Tumakuru

A COVID-19 care centre in Tumakuru (File photo| EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The city that has been marching ahead with development and was selected under the Smart City project is now witnessing a surge of a different kind with a record single-day spike of 95 COVID-19 cases reported on Friday.

Out of eighty KSRP men who had returned from Bengaluru, 25 tested positive. An undersecretary with the stamps and registration department who used to commute from here to Bengaluru also tested positive.
 
"The deputy commissioner should take steps to lock down Tumakuru from all directions including Hassan and Andhra Pradesh for at least one week," urged JD(S) leader Nagaraj.

Its proximity to Bengaluru has hit the state capital's 'poor cousin' as a huge number of people from the working class to officials commute daily between the two cities, which are just 70 km apart.

The city has now reported 153 cases spread across a radius of just 5 km. Over fifteen areas have been designated as containment zones.

The designated COVID-19 hospital has witnessed two deaths taking the tally to 13. Two women under ante-natal care including one who is seven months pregnant and one in post-natal care also tested positive.

The tally for the district rose to 428 with 330 active cases being treated at the hospital and COVID care centres. A private hospital has also been treating about six cases.

"Out of the 95 cases reported on Friday by 12 pm, 55 are asymptomatic," informed DHO Dr M B Nagendrappa.

Sira taluk alone reported as many as seventeen cases, he added.

