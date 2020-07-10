Siddaramaiah wants KPSC to give answer scripts

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to direct the Karnataka State Public Service Commission to provide answer scripts and question-wise marks secured by candidates who appeared for the KAS probationary officers examination held in 2017.

Denied of answer scripts, students have approached the courts, he said. He said the answer scripts are denied despite directions from the Karnataka Information Commissioner when these and other details were given to candidates who appeared for KAS probationary officers examination in 2008, 2020, 2011 and 2014.

He said many candidates who met him are from poor background and from rural areas who worked hard to prepare for the exam. He said the state government should also ensure that the RTI Act is effectively implemented.