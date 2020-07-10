Social media ‘friend’ blackmails man with obscene morphed video

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accepting a ‘friend request’ on a popular social networking platform turned out to be a nightmare for a young man in Bengaluru. According to the complaint filed by the 31-year-old man, a stranger sent a friend request to the victim, which he accepted. Soon, the woman, Payal Kumari, asked him for his mobile number.

After he gave his number, she made a video call to him on WhatsApp and to his horror, she was naked. “She asked me to remove my clothes but I refused. When she insisted, I disconnected the call. Within a few minutes, using the video of the call, she morphed my photo on an obscene video and sent it to me. Since then, she has been blackmailing me and demanding money,” he said in the complaint.

The woman allegedly edited the video and morphed the victim’s face onto the nude body of another man. The alleged incident took place on June 3 evening and the complainant, a resident of KR Puram who works in a private firm, lodged a complaint with the police, who booked the woman for criminal intimidation under the IPC, and identity theft and violation of privacy under the Information Technology Act.

“The woman suspected to be using the same trick to cheat and extort men. Efforts are on to trace the accused with the help of the phone number she used to contact the complainant,” police said.