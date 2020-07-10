STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Social media ‘friend’ blackmails man with obscene morphed video

Accepting a ‘friend request’ on a popular social networking platform turned out to be a nightmare for a young man in Bengaluru.

Published: 10th July 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Hacking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accepting a ‘friend request’ on a popular social networking platform turned out to be a nightmare for a young man in Bengaluru. According to the complaint filed by the 31-year-old man, a stranger sent a friend request to the victim, which he accepted. Soon, the woman, Payal Kumari, asked him for his mobile number.

After he gave his number, she made a video call to him on WhatsApp and to his horror, she was naked. “She asked me to remove my clothes but I refused. When she insisted, I disconnected the call. Within a few minutes, using the video of the call, she morphed my photo on an obscene video and sent it to me. Since then, she has been blackmailing me and demanding money,” he said in the complaint.

The woman allegedly edited the video and morphed the victim’s face onto the nude body of another man. The alleged incident took place on June 3 evening and the complainant, a resident of KR Puram who works in a private firm, lodged a complaint with the police, who booked the woman for criminal intimidation under the IPC, and identity theft and violation of privacy under the Information Technology Act.

“The woman suspected to be using the same trick to cheat and extort men. Efforts are on to trace the accused with the help of the phone number she used to contact the complainant,” police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp