Treatment at private COVID Care Centres in Karnataka to cost between 8,000-Rs 12,000

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are a mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 patient who will be admitted in a COVID care centre run by private hospitals in collaboration with hotels, you will be shelling out a maximum of Rs 8000 to Rs 12,000 per day.

The ceiling rates include Rs 8000 per day for economy or budget, Rs 10,000 per day for 3 star hotel and Rs 12,000 for 5-star hotel. 24x7 ambulance service must be available to shift patients when necessary.

Hotel staff like cooks, back office, admins shall not come in contact with COVID positive persons, Food delivery persons and others shall serve the patients under supervision. Medical and health staff shall monitor the health of patients thrice a day and should be available round the clock