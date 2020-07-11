Despite ban, VIP devotees queue up at Chamundi temple

Karthik K K By

MYSURU: “Make us celebrities at least in the next birth to get your darshan,” prayed devotees standing in foothills of Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, while elected representatives and celebrities were busy getting ‘VIP’ darshan of goddess Chamundeshwari atop the hill amid ban on entry of public inside the temple on Ashada Friday.Considering the pandemic, the district administration has banned the entry of public and devotees to Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills during the four Ashada Fridays and on Chamundeshwari Vardhanthi.

However, this rule was not applicable to actors, elected representatives and local leaders who thronged the temple with their family and followers to take blessings of the presiding deity on the auspicious Ashada Friday.High-profile devotees included minister K S Eshwarappa, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L Nagendra and their family members and followers.

Actor Darshan along with deputy mayor Sridhar also paid a visit and offered special puja.What was more worrying was safety measures like thermal screening, hand sanitising and social distancing norms were violated.“When a common man is booked for violating Covid-19 and lockdown norms, why aren’t the celebrities and elected representatives booked? Rules must be the same for all.

Over the last few days we are seeing incidents of politicians getting tested positive for Covid-19, considering this the authorities should have ensured no one was allowed to the temple,” said Bhaskar, a resident of Ramakrishnanagar.Meanwhile, Vikram Iyengar, an activist, said, “I must now pray to god to make me a celebrity in my next birth so that I can easily get access to the temple even during the pandemic.”