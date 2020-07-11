Former gram panchayat member murdered in Mangaluru 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 45-year-old BJP supported former gram panchayat member was murdered by a man over personal rivalry on Friday night.

The incident occurred near Adyar Padav at around 8.30 pm when the accused Shakir indulged in a verbal spat with Yakub, a former Adyar gram panchayat member.

According to police sources, Shakir had an affair with a woman and he had accused Yakub of revealing it to others. Shakir and Yakub also had a financial dispute. On the fateful day, Shakir called Yakub to discuss about their rivalry and soon thier verbal spat ended in killing of Yakub.

The accused during the fight kicked Yakub on his chest multiple times. Immediately the locals rushed to the spot and rescued Yakub. However, he died on his way to a private hospital. Shakir managed to flee from the spot.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed by Yakub's son at Mangaluru rural station and further investigation is underway.

