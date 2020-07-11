STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kalasa-Banduri project: Centre seeks fresh proposal on diversion of land

The nature of Kalasa-Banduri project and the size of dams proposed may have lots of changes now.

Published: 11th July 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kalasa-Banduri project site

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change has asked the State Government to submit fresh proposals for diversion of forest land to take up the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project on the Goa border.In a letter to the state’s Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, the DIG of Forests, the MoEF said Karnataka’s proposals to divert 258 hectares of forest land for the Kalasa Nala dam and 243 hectares for the Bandura Nala dam were returned in 2003 pending resolution of the dispute between Karnataka and Goa. Presently, there is no proposal pertaining to the Kalasa-Banduri project pending for consideration in the ministry, the letter adds.

Amid the State Government’s ongoing attempts to get a green signal for the project, the MoEF appealed to the State Government to submit a proposal on the Parivesh portal in the light of provisions contained in the Forest (Conservation) Second Amendment Rules, 2014 and changes in field conditions.Commenting on the development, senior advocate M B Zirli, who was part of the state’s legal team that took up the case before the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal, said, “The state needs to draw up fresh DPR based on the final award given by Mahadayi Water Dispte Tribunal (MWDT) in August, 2018.

The nature of Kalasa-Banduri project and the size of dams proposed may have lots of changes now. Based on the present shape of the project, the Centre might have asked for the fresh proposals for allotment of forest land.’’Activist Ashok Chandargi said the State Government should also pressure the Centre to implement the tribunal’s final award so as to draw its share of water through Kalasa nala from Mahadayi river.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalasa-Banduri project
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp