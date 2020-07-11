KSHRC must wake up, probe Covid horrors: HK Patil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bodies of Covid patients were dumped in a pit in Ballari, a patient was buried near his own home in Raichur, and in central Karnataka, bodies were taken in an earthmover. Despite such grave lapses, the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has not stepped in, former opposition leader H K Patel said.

He has written to the KSHRC, urging it to suo motu file cases against the government officials concerned for gross human rights violations. The KSHRC has been around for the past 15 years and is headed by a former high court judge. They need to take this up, he said. “We have to awaken the Human Rights Commission so that it can take up this constitutional responsibility and legal accountability. They need to rise to the occasion,” he said.