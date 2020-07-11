STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA chargesheets 2 from Bengaluru, 4 from TN for SI Wilson murder

Police have submitted a chargesheet against gangster Ravi Poojary for his alleged involvement in the attack on the UTV office on CMH Road a decade ago.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge-sheet against six people, including two from Bengaluru for the murder of Tamil Nadu Special Sub-Inspector Wilson, a spokesperson said.Wilson was shot and stabbed to death on January 8 around 9.20 pm by Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek inside the Kaliyakkavilai Market Road check post. They were arrested from Udupi on January 15.The NIA chargesheeted Shameem (30) and Thowfeek (27) of Kanyakumari district, Khaja Mohideen (53) and Jaffar Ali (26) of Cuddalore district, TN, Mahboob Pasha (48) and Ejas Pasha (46) of Bengaluru under the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act. 

“The killers murdered the SI to terrorise people and the police, as part of waging jihad. The NIA invoked the provisions of UAPA,” said the officer. The NIA re-registered the case on February 1.“The investigation also revealed the role of Mohideen, Mahboob and Ejas Pasha and Ali (A-6). Mohideen has been a member of the proscribed terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) since May last year. He had recruited and radicalised Shameem and Thowfeek on jihad to carry out attacks against the TN police,” the officer added. According to the NIA, in October 2019, Mohideen had also instructed Mahboob, Ejas and Ali to procure illegal firearms and ammunition for carrying out the attacks.

In December, on the instructions of Mohideen, Shameem and Thowfeek were given shelter in Karnataka and Maharashtra by Mahboob Pasha, where they were also given illegal firearms and ammunition. In January, when the TN police arrested Mahboob’s associates in Bengaluru, Mohideen instructed Shameem and Thowfeek to attack TN police at check posts along the inter-state border in Kanyakumari district. 

“They travelled to Kaliyakkavilai on January 8 and killed Wilson. They escaped to Kerala and concealed the murder weapons, a knife and firearm, near the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Bus Stand in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. They then went to Kozhikode, changed their appearance and travelled to Maharashtra to live in disguise before returning to Udupi from where they were arrested,” the spokesperson added.

UTV office attack: Cops submit chargesheet against Poojary
Bengaluru: Police have submitted a chargesheet against gangster Ravi Poojary for his alleged involvement in the attack on the UTV office on CMH Road a decade ago. Six men had barged into the UTV office located on CMH Road in Indiranagar in July 2009, brandishing gun-like objects. Claiming to be associates of don Ravi Poojary, they ransacked the office, saying that the company’s Managing Director Ronnie Screwvala, also a Bollywood film producer, was not paying heed to Poojary’s demand.

The police had nabbed seven people the next month. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that this was the fourth case in which a chargesheet was submitted against Poojary. The police have already filed chargesheets against Poojary in connection with Shabnam Developers shootout case in Tilaknagar in which two were killed, and for a builder’s extortion case in Whitefield and another case.

