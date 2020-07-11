STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Of 543 deaths, 65 audited: Covid panel

Officials insisted that there is no shortage of beds.

Published: 11th July 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru lockdown, Karnataka lockdown

With a strict lockdown in place on Sunday residents bound to travel were left without any means of transport at MG Road IN BENGALURU. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 543 deaths linked to Covid-19 in the state so far, 65 have been audited, revealed senior pulmonologist Dr K S Satish at a press meet with Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday.“Over 80% of the cases reported are asymptomatic that don’t need hospitalisation. About 2% might require ICU and ventilator with antiviral treatment and antibiotics. Most deaths are of patients above 60 years old with co-morbidities, like uncontrolled diabetes and blood pressure,” said Dr Satish, who is part of the death audit committee.

A software program is being developed for doctors to upload the case sheet onto the computer which will allow the death audit committee to collate the information within 24 hours, to analyse Covid-related deaths. Without such a tool, the analysis was taking up time, he told TNIE. Both Dr Satish and Dr Sudhakar advised wearing of masks at home for the elderly and observing reverse quarantine. Dr Sudhakar said that the public can soon access a central bed allocation system that will provide real-time information on Covid and non-Covid beds in private and government hospitals.

The government on 
Friday met private hospital managements to discuss various issues, including reserving beds for corona treatment, providing human resources and managing Covid care centres.“To begin with, 20,000 antigen tests will be done in Bengaluru from Saturday and the remaining 50,000 will be done within a week. Res of the 30,000 kits are being sent to districts depending on the caseload and arrival of travellers. Two lakh more kits will be ordered, taking the total to 3 lakh kits,” Dr Sudhakar said.

Officials insisted that there is no shortage of beds. “Action will be taken and criminal cases filed under the National Disaster Management Authority and Epidemic Diseases Acts, against hospitals who deny beds to patients,” Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.The authorities said that triaging of patients will be done at the time of testing but it was unclear as to how this could be done given that the corona test result will not be known for a while.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp