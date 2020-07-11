Prathigna fallout? 3 MLAs test positive, KPCC office shut

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLAs Dr Ajay Singh (Jewargi), T D Raje Gowda (Sringeri) and Abbayya Prasad (Hubballi-Dharwad East), who participated in Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar’s Prathigna programme, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The KPCC office was also sealed on Friday as a precautionary measure.Ajay Singh, an asymptomatic patient, took the test voluntarily on Wednesday, quarantined himself and informed the medical authorities. His brother, MLC Vijay Singh, said he too would quarantine himself.

The MLA had participated in a programme at the KPCC office on Thursday, where senior leaders, including former minister H K Patil, MLC and former AICC general secretary B K Hariprasad, spokesman and former MP V S Ugrappa and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar were also present. Party sources said they would have to mandatorily quarantine themselves.

Kunigal MLA Dr H D Ranganath and Anekal MLA B Shivanna tested positive earlier this week. Shivanna checked into a private facility with his son and daughter, who also tested positive.Ranganath, brother-in-law of Shivakumar, and a key organiser of the ‘Prathigna’ programme, was the first to test positive and was admitted to Manipal Hospitals a few days ago. Senior leaders Patil, Hariprasad and V S Ugrappa confirmed to TNIE that they are in self-quarantine. More than 50 KPCC office-staffers recently took the Covid test, and four of them, including an office secretary, have tested positive.