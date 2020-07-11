STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 2,313 positive cases, graph sees another Covid 19 spike

 In a span of 10 days, from July 1 to July 10, Karnataka recorded a whopping 18,176 Covid-positive cases and 299 deaths.

The sealed Vidhana Soudha police station after one of their personnel tested positive in Bengaluru on Friday | nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a span of 10 days, from July 1 to July 10, Karnataka recorded a whopping 18,176 Covid-positive cases and 299 deaths. Also with the state consistently registering over 1,000 cases in the last few days, the graph is showing a steep spike. On Friday, the state saw the highest number of 2,313 positive cases for the day, taking the tally to 33,418. The state also recorded the highest number of 57 deaths with the toll at 13,836. 

However, in a silver lining, the state for the first time crossed the 1,000-plus-mark in the number of discharged patients in a single day on Friday, with 1,003 walking out of hospitals. Among the deaths, 47 were SARI and seven ILI cases, contacts of two still being traced, three asymptomatic and one case of interdistrict travel to Dakshina Kannada. Bengaluru Urban recorded the highest number of 29 deaths, Dakshina Kannada recorded six deaths, Bidar three, Mysuru four, Chikkaballapura, Gadag and Dharwad two each, and Raichur, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Kalaburagi, Haveri and Uttara Kannada one each.

Bengaluru Urban contributed the highest 1,447 cases to the total count of positive patients, followed by Dakshina Kannada with 139 cases, Vijaypura 89 cases, Ballari 66, Kalaburgi 58,Yadgir and Mysuru 51 each, Dharwad 50, Haveri 42, Udupi 34, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu 33 each, Mandya 31, Raichur 25, Ramanagara 23, Davanagere 21, Bidar and Gadag 19 each, Belagavi 15, Chikkaballapur 12, Tumakuru 10, Kolar and Chamarajanagar 9 each, Koppal seven, Hassan, Shivamogga and Bagalkote 6 each, and Bengaluru Rural and Chikkamagaluru one each.Bengaluru Urban also has the highest ICU patients with 301 cases.

79 cases in SWR,  4 deaths overall
Bengaluru: As many as 79 Covid-positive cases have been reported across South Western Railway with four deaths. Two people linked to Bangalore Railway Division have died this week — an 80-year-old retired employee earlier this week and a railway pointsman on Wednesday night. Chief Public Relations officer, Hubballi, said his sample has been sent and the result is awaited. 

