Back to the roots

JOIDA(UTTARA KANNADA): Every backyard in Joida’s small villages in the forest, where the number of houses does not exceed ten, has trenches. You can see people digging deep in the backyards of their houses. Every year in January, they begin this activity by offering a prayer to the gods and then dig out giant tubers. They bow with respect as they pick up the tuber carefully and take it into the house. Some tubers are as large as four feet and weigh not less than 15 kg.

People are now making a beeline for this tiny town in Uttara Kannada district. Hoysala Appaji, a farmer from Hassan, was in Joida. Appaji, an organic farmer from Holenarasipura, cultivates new crops. He was fascinated by the pictures of huge tubers grown around Joida by the Kunbis, originally a hunting tribe. Having come for a reality check, he was thrilled to see the huge tubers. “I am so happy to know that they exist,” he says. He was later seen filling up his bag with tubers so that he can cultivate them on his farm. Venkatesh works with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and is ‘a weekend farmer’, near Tumukuru. He has cultivated various fruits and vegetables.

He now wants tubers to be added in his farm. Describing the tubers as a lesser known treasure, he too was moving around with a checklist to pick them up with the help of a local interpreter. Like Appajii and Venkatesh, hundreds of enthusiastic farmers, farming experts from various universities and colleges and even a few agro-based organisations flock to ‘Tuber land’ Joida to know more about the crop grown here.

Ten years ago, Kunbi women would stand along the highways displaying huge tubers. Vehicles passing by would stop and buy these ‘huge roots’ at a throw away price as the women are not market-savvy.

“People would buy one huge piece of tuber and our women would give away almost the same size free of cost,” says Ravishankar Derekar, whose family is a pioneer in cultivating and gathering tubers.

Though tubers may not look impressive, they are considered a great crop considering various aspects -- health, nutrition and search for alternative food.

The Kunbis who have been picking up the ‘super yam’ from forests since several decades used it as food, before they brought it into cultivation. “This was basically done by women and they are the ones who began cultivating and harvesting them,” says Jayanand Derekar, president of Kunbi Samaj and the man who is instrumental in getting a special tag from the Union department of biotechnology for the crop. Starting with a few ones, the Kunbis have now identified 45 varieties of tubers of all sizes. “Though they are cultivated now, originally they are forest produce. Most of the wild varieties have been identified and cultivated,” explains Narasimha Bhat Chapkanda, a wildlife enthusiast.

The tubers are available in various shapes and sizes and their identification is not easy. “They are so similar that most of them would be difficult to identify unless they are consumed,” says Yogish Derekar, tuber cultivator from Deriya village in Joida taluk. However, some of them have been identified by the Kunbis and named Alokeceae, Koloceae, Greater yam, Ariel bulbs, Bench types, Finger types, Hairy yam (hairy types) Wild edible type etc.

Considering its increasing popularity and the health benefits, the Kunbi community with the help of the locals has started organising a ‘Tuber Mela’ at Joida. The first mela was held in 2014 and witnessed the participation of 62 farmers. “The mela is organised so that it would serve as a platform for buyers and sellers,” says Jayanand. Considering the contribution of Kunbis in protecting the tubers, the Union Ministry for Agriculture has honoured them with the ‘Plant genome saviour award.’