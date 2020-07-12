Govt announces support price for sericulture farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has come to the aid of sericulture farmers, who have been badly hit by the Covid pandemic, and announced a support price of Rs 50 per kilogram of silk cocoons till the market improves.

The price of cocoons had fallen from Rs 350-500 per kg to Rs 270-Rs 250 per kg. While people are paying twice the amount for silkworm eggs, cocoons are selling at a highly discounted price. Recently, sericulture farmers had approached concerned Minister Narayana Gowda, who directed officials to release Rs 10 crore towards support price.

It will be with effect from April 1 this year. The minister has also increased the loan amount silk reelers can avail to Rs 2 lakh.