#LekkaKodi, Congress tells government

The Congress, which has accused the government of irregularities in Covid purchases, launched the #LekkaKodi

Published: 12th July 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress, which has accused the government of irregularities in Covid purchases, launched the #LekkaKodi social media campaign on Saturday, demanding that the government release details about the expenditure, and also funds released by the Central government

He appealed to all Congress legislators, MPs and party workers to participate in the campaign. Siddaramaiah demanded transparency on money spent for purchasing the PPE kits, test kits, sanitiser, and thermal scanners. “They must give details on the market price of the equipment, the price at which the government procured them, and the details of the companies,” he said.

The Congress also demanded the government provide information about food kits distributed. “How many food kits were given to migrant labourers and how much money was spent on it?” he asked. It is the government’s duty to provide the details to people. KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre and other Congress leaders too demanded the government make information about the Covid expenditure public.
The government had rubbished the allegations made by the Congress.

