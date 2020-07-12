Lemons too tangy for growers this season

Ashwini M Sripad And Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU/VIJAYAPURA: Lemons, like most other fruits and vegetables, have turned bitter for Karnataka growers, as the Covid pandemic has beaten down the price to 20-30 paise per piece. The state government, which has come out with relief packages for several other farmers, has not announced any succour to these farmers.

Lemons are grown in Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot and some parts of South Karnataka. The annual produce from the three districts is 1.25 lakh tonnes, with a few thousand tonnes from the rest of the state. Last year, over 500 farmers in about 2,000 hectares stopped lemon cultivation because of drought and low prices.

Ashok, a farmer from a village in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura, said he grows lemon in a 2.5 acre land and has about 220 plants. “Every week, I get some 20 bags of lemons and each bag contain 1,000 to 1,200 fruits. But wholesalers pay only Rs 300-400 per bag which is very low. How can I take care of the transportation and pay wagers to labourers,” he asked.

Chandrama Basappa from Borgi village in Vijayapura said over the last few months, he sold 100 bags and got just Rs 10,000. But last summer was good for him as he sold the produce at Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per bag. Ayubh Bhagwan, who has been trading in lemons over the last 25 years, said, “The lemon price has never been this low in the last 20 years.

That is because the demand has gone down by 60 per cent since the pandemic broke out. Exports too have hit the bottom as there has been absolutely no demand from the Gulf and European countries. But since Unlock 1.0, we are getting some orders from Nepal and Bangladesh and a few states in North India.”

Santosh Inamdar, Deputy Director of Department of Horticulture, said, “The price is low because the consumption is low. Lemons are largely supplied to the hotel industry.

Though hotels, dhabas and other small eateries are open, the customer inflow is very poor. Exports have been nil and some produce is being transported via road to Delhi, Punjab, Kolkata, Gujarat and other states. We have brought this to the notice of District Minister Shashikala Jolle. We will prepare a report on losses faced by growers and submit it to the government.

There has been no support price or relief package for these growers yet.” Horticulture Secretary Rajendra Kumar Kataria said, “During the lockdown, we could not transport the produce. The situation has improved now as mandis are open. Farmers are suffering because there have been no exports. Earlier consignments would be sent as cargo on passenger flights to other countries.

But now there are no international flights.” He added that an assessment report is being prepared and the department will take action once it is ready. “The government should connect growers with self-help groups and food processing industries, which make jams, juices and pickles. June to August is the season for lemons and excess produce should be sent to these industries,’’ said former Additional Director (Fruits) S V Hittalamani.