STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Namma Jeeva - Namma Javabdhari' awareness for tribes to fight against COVID-19

The volunteers gave demonstrations on how to maintain social distancing, how to wash hands for 20 seconds, how to cover mouth while coughing and sneezing.

Published: 12th July 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Tribals are given a demonstration on social distancing.

Tribals are given a demonstration on social distancing. (Photo | EPS)

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: 'Namma Jeeva – Namma Javabdhari’ (Our Life – Our Responsibility), awareness programmes for tribes to fight against COVID-19 has been jointly organised Baalya Trust, DEED (Development Through Education) organisation and Youth for Seva.

The volunteers of the organisations are visiting tribal hamlets in the Mysuru district and are educating the tribes about the safety measures to be adopted to stay safe and fight against Coronavirus.

This awareness programmes will be held till August end covering over 40 tribal hamlets community in the district.  

Recently, awareness programmes have been held at Hanumanthanagara tribal colony, Jere Haadi, Alanahalli Hamlet, Mangaluru Mala Hamle and Hanumanthanagara Tribal Haadi community at HD Kote and Hunusur.

The volunteers gave demonstrations on how to maintain social distancing, how to wash hands for 20 seconds, how to cover mouth while coughing and sneezing. They were asked not to touch eyes, nose, mouth; and informed about the importance of wearing masks, how to disinfect surfaces frequently and much more.
 
Ambika, a tribal from Hanumanthanagara Hamlet said, “The awareness programme was very useful. We were taught about the best health practices to be adopted to stay safe in our day to day life and informed about how to dispose facial masks, gloves and used tissue papers, scientifically.”

Agreed Pavithra, another tribal woman from Mangaluru Mala hamlet, said, "There is a fear among the community about the spread of the virus, but most of us don’t know much about this. The gram panchayat heads have asked us to be aware and to stay safe. However, the awareness programme has made us realise we should not neglect this deadly disease and we have learned what we can do to prevent it from spreading. The demonstrations were very helpful to adopt and practice.”

Anantha, founder of Baalya Trust said, “We are doing our bit to educate tribes and thereby support the health and safety of the people. Only through proper awareness and taking preventive measures can we fight against this deadly disease and build a healthier society. In this testing time, it is important to ensure we all stay safe and healthy. This sort of awareness programmes will be helpful in a long way to make the tribals adopt healthy practices and fight against the spread of Coronavirus.”

Srikanth, director of DEED Organisation gave inputs about the usage of herbal plants (Thulasi and Nela nalli plants) and its benefits. He asked the tribes to drink immunity booster drinks to develop resistance in the body, as it will be helpful to resist the COVID virus.  

The volunteers will be distributing free face masks to tribals who stay in Hunusur, Saragur, HD Kote by this month-end. Face masks were distributed to over 350 tribals by Youth for Seva, and ration kits were distributed by Labournet Mysuru for 60 families at HD Kote and Hunsur tribal hamlets.

The kit includes 5 kg rice, 5 kg wheat, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg salt, 1 liter cooking oil, 5 bath soaps, 5 washing cloth soaps, tea and sambar powder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 reaches Big B's home; Uttarakhand Speaker does 'Ganga Puja' for him
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp