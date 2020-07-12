STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not the time for politics: Ashwath Narayan

Published: 12th July 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 06:47 AM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress continue to spar over alleged irregularities in the purchase of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and other necessities to fight Covid-19, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan says rates of equipment that were high in the initial stages have been changing and all purchases are subject to scrutiny. “Nobody can get away with anything. But by taking up the issue now, the Opposition is trying to victimise and create fear among officers,” he told The New Sunday Express.

Excerpts:
 
 Opposition parties are alleging irregularities in the procurement of PPE kits and other equipment...
Everything is subject to scrutiny and is accountable, but is it the time to talk about it? Don’t they trust the system, as they had also been in the government? They are trying to create fear among officers by targeting and victimising government employees so that no work happens. That is their main intention. Nobody can get away with any mismanagement. So far, not more than Rs 600 crore has been spent on procurement and it is done in a transparent manner. In the initial stages, costs were high, but they have gradually come down. We can discuss these issues and also compare prices at which the Congress governments would have procured the equipment. But this is not the time for politics, and they can take it up when the legislature session is on.
 
 The state had managed the situation well in the initial stages, and the Centre had asked others to follow our model. Suddenly, there is a surge in numbers...
The movement of people from different districts, states and countries after economic activities were opened up and people not taking adequate precautions resulted in the increase in numbers. We need to work more on preventive measures. Some people may think they are exceptions and that the virus will not affect them. That should not be the attitude, as no one is an exception.
 
 Do you think the state could have managed Unlock 1.0 better? Did the government rush to reopen economic activities without taking adequate precautions?
We have done our best under the given circumstances, but there is always scope for improvement and we will work in that direction. Resource mobilisation and prioritisation have been good. Unlocking is being done in phases, and even now, it is not complete. If you look at the population (in Bengaluru), the numbers are not too high.

 How serious is the situation in Bengaluru?
Around 80-90 per cent who tested positive are asymptomatic, while around 5 per cent become critical and serious. We can manage that 5 per cent effectively. We can take care of them as the infrastructure, including ICUs and ventilators, is ready. Our priority is to minimise mortality. Lockdown is not a permanent solution, and the way forward is to control the spread by conducting tests and isolating people.

 Initially, you were very active by holding a number of meetings, especially putting the tech support in place. But suddenly you went off the radar, and now you are back...
I have always been working day and night. I am the Deputy Chief Minister and not just a minister in charge of one department. I oversee all ministries. For other ministers, there could be restrictions, but there is none for me.
 
 Lack of coordination among ministers was said to be one of the reasons for the state slackening in the Covid fight...
That is not correct. The fight against the pandemic is led by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, and everyone is actively involved. All have been authorised to take decisions and they don’t have to wait for any approvals. They can approach the CM immediately.

 Has the state reached the community spread stage?
No. Other cities that have reported a higher number of cases too have not reached the community spread stage. How can we?
 
 There have been many cases of people dying after failing to get treatment at hospitals...
The collection of samples increased more than the capacity to test, and hospitals were not willing to admit people who were waiting for their reports. Also, there were shortcomings in reporting and uploading information on the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) portal, which we are addressing. The number of tests is being increased and we are addressing all other concerns on testing and treatment. Triaging is being done at the ground level. Wherever we are facing challenges or shortcomings, we are strengthening those areas.

