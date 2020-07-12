Patients rue poor hospital conditions in Hassan district

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Patients who were discharged from the designated Covid-19 hospital in Hassan have voiced several complaints regarding the problems they faced while they were being treated.



A 50-year-old who was recently-discharged from the hospital, alleged, on condition of anonymity, that there was no social distance maintained at the premises between patients. He also rued that there was no hot water to drink or bathe with. “Doctors mix up old and new patients by putting them all together in the same ward. All patients, regardless of condition, were made to use common toilets. Doctors only visit the ward during the time of admission,” he said.



A relative of a patient alleged that health workers discriminated against patients by allowing outside food and providing some facilities to a few, but not to everyone.



However, brushing aside these complaints, district surgeon Dr Krishnamurthy said the hospital is providing facilities and treating patients as per government directions. “Despite requests, patients are not maintaining social distancing,” he said, adding that health workers have been supervising wards by checking facilities periodically.