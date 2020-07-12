STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remdesivir runs dry, supplies to improve from Monday

“Remdesivir is supplied only to hospitals and Covid care institutions. It cannot be sold in the open market.

Published: 12th July 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Remdesivir, the newly launched antiviral drug for “restricted emergency use for Covid-19 patients in India” is in short supply in Karnataka; official sources told TNSE. The State government has so far received 384 vials of ‘Covifor’ from the Hetero Labs in Hyderabad for its Covid Care Centres.

Some spokespersons of private hospitals said that there is “a bit of demand supply mismatch because the drug has recently been launched.” “There could be a short supply in other states as well because Remdesivir has been recently launched in the country and Hetero Labs had come out with the first batch of Covifor -- their brand of Remdesivir.

Cipla has now released its production of Remdesivir under the brand name of Cipremi and Mylan Labs will shortly be coming out with their batch of the antiviral drug under the brand name Desrem,” said an official source.The antiviral drug, which is being used for a section of Covid-19 patients along with cortisteroid Dexamethasone and blood thinner or anti coagulants – Heparin or Enoxaparin — has yielded “positive results”, said a specialist.

B Khanapure, Drug Controller, Karnataka, told TNSE that the supply of Remdesivir will improve from Monday. “We have been getting our supply of Covifor from Hetero Labs in Hyderabad through our Carry & Forwarding (C&F) agents here,” he said. He added that he has issued directions to district drug controllers to keep a strict vigil on hoarding and misuse of the antiviral drug.

“Remdesivir is supplied only to hospitals and Covid care institutions. It cannot be sold in the open market. We will take strict action against hoarders and black marketeers,” added Khanapure. Hetero, Cipla and Mylan Labs are under licence from the American manufacturer of Remdesivir — Gilead Sciences. The Drug Controller General of India had approved its manufacture in June for “restricted emergency use for Covid-19 patients.” The antiviral drug is said to cut down the recovery rate of the patients.

