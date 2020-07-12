Somashekar fires salvo, tells Siddu to go to Vidhana Soudha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar on Saturday denied opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s allegations about irregularities in Covid-related purchases by the State government, and fired a salvo at the former chief minister.

“Instead of sitting here in Mysuru, he should go to Vidhana Soudha along with his auditors and verify the accounts. CM Yediyurappa has already announced that he is ready to release all the accounts,” the minister told reporters in Mysuru.

Claims of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,300 were baseless, he said, as the State government has spend only Rs 550 crore for Covid-related activities across Karnataka. Initially, prices for goods were higher, but they had reduced subsequently due to competition.