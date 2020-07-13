16-day-old girl dies in Bengaluru, toll goes up to 71

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-day-old baby girl suffering from Covid-19 died at her residence on July 1, the health bulletin stated on Sunday. She suffered from fever, cough and SARI. However, the June 27 bulletin reported her case with patient ID 11884 admitted at a designated hospital in Bengaluru. Explaining this, Dr Trilok Chandra, who heads the Covid-19 Critical Care Support Committee, said, “She was delivered on June 15 and visited the hospital on June 20 due to abdominal distension, during which her swab was taken.

The result turned positive on June 26 when she was at home. On the way to the hospital on July 1, she died.”She was one among the 71 corona deaths across the state. Of which, 45 were from Bengaluru alone, taking the state toll to 684. The day’s number of corona positives stood at 2,627, taking the tally to 38,843 cases. Of these, 1,525 cases were from Bengaluru Urban, and again, travel and contact history of patients was not mentioned.

Dakshina Kannada followed Bengaluru with 196 new patients, Dharwad had 129 cases, Yadagir 120 and Kalaburagi 79. The number of discharges stood at 693, taking the total to 15,409 cases, leaving active cases at 22,746 cases.

Cases may double in 15-30 days: Sriramulu

Health Minister B Sriramulu has warned that the number of Covid-19 cases in the state may double in the next 15-30 days. In a series of tweets late on Saturday night, he said that the next two months would be a big challenge for the government in tackling the pandemic, but there is no need to panic.

“The government is taking all measure. People should follow Covid-19 related regulations to stay safe,” he said. The minister’s statements came hours after the government announced a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts due to the spike in cases. JDS leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy supported the complete lockdown.