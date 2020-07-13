97.05 per cent students clear CBSE Class 12 exams in Bengaluru region

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 results of its Senior School Certificate Examination on Monday.

From Bengaluru region, 97.05 percent students cleared the examination which is much more than the national average pass percentage of 88.78 percent.

The board, on a national level, registered a 5.38 percent increase in the number of students who passed the examination this year.

As many as 12,03,595 students had registered for the examination in 2019-20 and 11,92,961 wrote the examination this year.

Among the 16 regions in the country, Bengaluru was only second to Trivandrum which secured a 97.67 pass percentage. Chennai and Delhi west and east regions followed Bengaluru.

Pass percentage drops in foreign schools

Schools in foreign countries associated with the board secured 94.26 pass percent which was lower than the 95.43 percent in 2018-19.

On the whole, as many as 38,686 students, or 3.24 percent of all students who wrote the CBSE board examination this year, secured over 95 percent marks.