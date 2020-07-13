STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

97.05 per cent students clear CBSE Class 12 exams in Bengaluru region

Among the 16 regions in the country, Bengaluru was only second to Trivandrum which secured a 97.67 pass percentage. Chennai and Delhi west and east regions followed Bengaluru

Published: 13th July 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Students

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 results of its Senior School Certificate Examination on Monday.

From Bengaluru region, 97.05 percent students cleared the examination which is much more than the national average pass percentage of 88.78 percent.

The board, on a national level, registered a 5.38 percent increase in the number of students who passed the examination this year.

As many as 12,03,595 students had registered for the examination in 2019-20 and 11,92,961 wrote the examination this year.

Among the 16 regions in the country, Bengaluru was only second to Trivandrum which secured a 97.67 pass percentage. Chennai and Delhi west and east regions followed Bengaluru.

Pass percentage drops in foreign schools

Schools in foreign countries associated with the board secured 94.26 pass percent which was lower than the 95.43 percent in 2018-19.

On the whole, as many as 38,686 students, or 3.24 percent of all students who wrote the CBSE board examination this year, secured over 95 percent marks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE Class 12 results Karnataka CBSE results
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 reaches Big B's home; Uttarakhand Speaker does 'Ganga Puja' for him
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp