Districts with case spike may be locked down in Karnataka

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The one-week lockdown announced for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, starting Tuesday, could be extended to other districts which are witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, the government has hinted. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will hold a meeting with District Deputy Commissioners from across the state on Monday where the possibility of having such a lockdown will be discussed.

Given the spurt in the number of cases, the State Government is mulling severity-specific measures in districts, ranging from complete lockdown to targeted restrictions. Revenue Minister R Ashok on Sunday afternoon told the media that district-specific decisions will be taken after Monday’s review meeting. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is under voluntary home quarantine, will join the video conference from his official residence ‘Krishna’. No other officials or ministers will accompany the CM physically and they will join from their respective offices or residences.

“The Chief Minister will chair two meetings with Deputy Commissioners. A meeting with DCs of some 12 districts with a large number of Covid-19 cases will be held in the morning and another with the DCs of the remaining district will be held in the afternoon. We will take a well-informed decision based on the meeting. The CM will decide if there is a need for a lockdown or partial closure or specific containment measures, depending on the situation in each district,” Ashok said.

The guidelines for the lockdown announced in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts for a period of one week starting Tuesday evening will also be issued on Monday. “Many people would want to travel for emergencies or other reasons. Last time, the lockdown was sudden and they had to stay wherever they were, but this time we have announced it in advance. Till Tuesday, people are free to travel to wherever they like. But starting 8 pm on Tuesday, citizens will have to cooperate with us. If someone wants to travel, they should do it now,” Ashok stressed.

Volunteers lose time tracing right address; Patients fear privacy breach



Another volunteer from SK Garden said, “On three occasions, I have gone to the wrong addresses checking for home-quarantined individuals. Volunteers lose time as they are also working individuals and can’t spend the whole day tracing the right address. At times, the residents of the houses we visit start panicking, thinking that their relatives may have tested positive and they have to be be quarantined.



Sehgal added, “While some people give a completely wrong addresses, others give addresses only partly. For example, they just state ITI Colony, but do not mention the house number. We may have to visit more than 20 houses in the locality trying to trace the home-quarantined individual.” A senior BBMP official of the home quarantine squad said it is worrying some people are providing wrong addresses as they could be moving outside not following norms and, in case they are infected, they may be spreading the infection to others.

Now the CQS team have started calling the phone numbers of individuals and taking down the right addresses, but some still hesitate, he said. But this has also raised issues of privacy. A home-quarantined individual, on condition of anonymity, said, “It is like breach of privacy as they get access to our address and even contact numbers. Not all people break quarantine norms. The government is not doing the right thing by letting them access our details.”