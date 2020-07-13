Forest department recovers grabbed land in jumbo corridor in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Moving swiftly to protect the deemed forest lands in Survey No. 69, which falls in the notified Ragihalli Elephant Corridor, the forest department on Saturday recovered land encroached by unscrupulous elements. These deemed forest lands fall in an area where elephants move freely and are part of the newly declared ESZ of the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP).

On July 10, TNIE had reported “Encroachment rampant in Ragihalli Elephant Corridor, say activists”, highlighting how some people were grabbing and destroying the deemed forest lands adjoining the Harohalli Range of BNP. According to Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust, Survey No. 69 encompasses a rich forest-like habitat and has become an eyesore for many unscrupulous elements and land grabbers. On Thursday, the area near Guddianadoddi, adjacent to the elephant corridor, was cleared of vegetation by some land grabbers even as forest officials were immediately alerted.

Of 1,000.26 acres in Survey No. 69, about 380 acres have been declared as deemed forest land. However, efforts to encroach it continues unabated. Speaking to TNIE, Krishna, Range Forest Officer, Social Forestry, Anekal, said, “An area of 380 acres was granted to the forest department in 2018 and an affidavit was filed in the Supreme Court regarding this. Some formality of entry only remains. It is a deemed forest land. However, some people have been trying to grab this land which is rich in natural vegetation. Some five acres were grabbed, spoiled and cleared of trees.

We have cleared them now but they are prepared to do it again. This deemed forest land is about 18km (aerial distance) from BBMP limits and therefore, cannot be granted to anybody.” He said that this is an area which sees frequent elephant movement and any land that is cleared of vegetation in this corridor becomes a big problem. “Their natural way is blocked resulting in conflict. The movement of elephants has to be smoother so wherever vacant lands are available with the revenue department, they are being identified, marked for handing over to the forest department.” After the recovery of the encroached land, a range of tree species (saplings about 3-5 feet in height) native to the Bannerghatta region was planted by the social forestry staff in a bid to regain its lost greenery.