Hasten COVID-19 test results: HD Kumaraswamy  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the results of Covid tests should be made available on the same day the swab is taken, or the next day, and slammed the state government for the inordinate delay in giving test results. He said if reports are delayed, those who have contracted the virus will end up spreading it to those around them.

Kumaraswamy also called for the lockdown of Ramanagara district, located on Bengaluru’s western periphery, because of the spike in Covid cases there. The JDS leader, who interacted with Revenue Minister R Ashoka and district officers of Ramanagara, said that while Bengaluru Rural was locked down, Ramanagara had been left out, though the district is closer to the city.

It runs a greater risk of contagion because of larger numbers, he added. Claiming that the common man also wants a lockdown, he said, “I had requested the government to go in for a lockdown about 15 days ago.

Some restrictions, like inter-district travel, should be mandatorily brought in to control the spread of the virus.” He said the number of beds available for Covid patients should be increased in hospitals.

Criticising the State government for giving Rs 200 crore to the Tirupathi authorities to put up infrastructure, he said it could have been spent on combating the coronavirus.