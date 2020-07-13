Karnataka HC defers filing of fresh cases from July 15, will hear urgent matters till restrictions stay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the lockdown in Bengaluru affecting the attendance of staff, the Karnataka High Court said that appointments for filing of fresh cases will not be given from July 15, 2020, till the restrictions are lifted.

The Registrar appealed to members of the Bar not to apply for listing of cases unless it is a matter of exceptional urgency and cannot wait until the lockdown is withdrawn. According to the notice issued on Sunday by Rajendra Badamikar, Registrar General of the High Court, appointments will be given only for filing of caveats and miscellaneous documents in respect of cases which are already permitted to be listed.

Appointments already given for filing of new cases from July 15 will not be disturbed, and will be given for payment of process fees and court fees. Till the lockdown is over, matters listed for physical hearing/video conferencing from July 15 will be deferred. E-filing facility, as provided in the SOP, will continue, with a modification that only exceptionally urgent matters will be permitted to be filed.

“Notwithstanding the fact that very few staff members will be able to visit the high court from July 15, 2020, till the lockdown is over, efforts will be made to list all cases for video conferencing for which dates have been fixed... but sitting of a few judges may be cancelled,” the Registrar said. These directions are applicable only to the principal bench of the high court in Bengaluru, while the Dharwad and Kalaburagi benches will continue work as notified on July 10, 2020.

No hearing in dist, trial courts

Physical hearing of cases in all district and trial courts in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts will be discontinued from July 15 till the lockdown is withdrawn.