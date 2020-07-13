STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC defers filing of fresh cases from July 15, will hear urgent matters till restrictions stay

The Registrar appealed to members of the Bar not to apply for listing of cases unless it is a matter of exceptional urgency and cannot wait until the lockdown is withdrawn.

Published: 13th July 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the lockdown in Bengaluru affecting the attendance of staff, the Karnataka High Court said that appointments for filing of fresh cases will not be given from July 15, 2020, till the restrictions are lifted. 

The Registrar appealed to members of the Bar not to apply for listing of cases unless it is a matter of exceptional urgency and cannot wait until the lockdown is withdrawn. According to the notice issued on Sunday by Rajendra Badamikar, Registrar General of the High Court, appointments will be given only for filing of caveats and miscellaneous documents in respect of cases which are already permitted to be listed. 

Appointments already given for filing of new cases from July 15 will not be disturbed, and will be given for payment of process fees and court fees. Till the lockdown is over, matters listed for physical hearing/video conferencing from July 15 will be deferred. E-filing facility, as provided in the SOP, will continue, with a modification that only exceptionally urgent matters will be permitted to be filed.

“Notwithstanding the fact that very few staff members will be able to visit the high court from July 15, 2020, till the lockdown is over, efforts will be made to list all cases for video conferencing for which dates have been fixed... but sitting of a few judges may be cancelled,” the Registrar said.  These directions are applicable only to the principal bench of the high court in Bengaluru, while the Dharwad and Kalaburagi benches will continue work as notified on July 10, 2020. 

No hearing in dist, trial courts 
Physical hearing of cases in all district and trial courts in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts will be discontinued from July 15 till the lockdown is withdrawn.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka HC
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 reaches Big B's home; Uttarakhand Speaker does 'Ganga Puja' for him
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp