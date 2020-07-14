97% Karnataka students clear CBSE Class 12

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results of its Senior School Certificate Examination for Class 12 on Monday. From Karnataka, known as the Bengaluru region, 97.05 % students cleared the examination, which is much more than the national average pass percentage of 88.78 %. It also had 63 examinees with medical conditions, which includes 12 students with visual disability, 17 with specific learning disability, four with hearing disability, three with cerebral palsy, among others.

Among the students with medical conditions, 96.83 % of them passed the exam, and 14% secured more than 90% marks. On a national level, the board registered a 5.38 per cent increase in number of students who passed the examination this year. As many as 12,03,595 students had registered for the examination in 2019-20 and 1 1 , 9 2 , 9 6 1 w rote the examination. Among the 16 regions in the country, Bengaluru seconded Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram with 97.67 pass percentage, followed by Chennai and Delhi West and East regions. In Karnataka, 6,526 boys and 5,338 girls passed with 96.64 per cent and 97.55 per cent, respectively.

Out of the 1,21,78 registered students, 1,20,89 students answered the examinations that were held between February 15 and March 30. Candidates’ digital marksheet, passing and migration certificates, skill certificates are available in DigiLocker. The Digilocker account credentials have been sent to students via SMS on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The modalities in detail will be notified soon by the board for rechecking and revaluation, the board said.

Govt to telecast bridge course for students

Bengaluru: In order to ensure continuity in learning during the pandemic, the government will telecast a 20-day bridge course programme for students of Classes VIII-X. This course will be launched on Chandana TV channel, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said on Monday. The programme will comprise of teaching First Language - Kannada, English, Sanskrit, Second language - Urdu, English and Third language Hindi. Mathematics, Science and Social Studies will be taught in Kannada language. Regular classes will be conducted for Classes VIII-X in Kannada following this bridge course, Kumar said.