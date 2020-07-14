STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLA from Belagavi North Anil Benake tests positive for COVID-19

Ever since the government announced the lockdown, Benake was actively engaged in distributing ration kits and essential commodities to the needy in his constituency

Anil Benake

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening. BJP party workers and government officials who were with him over the past couple of days were worried on hearing the news. The MLA who developed symptoms on Friday has been staying under home quarantine since then.

He throat swab was taken for testing since he had symptoms of COVID-19. Several journalists who met Benake in the past eight days were also worried after the MLA tested positive.

Ever since the government announced the lockdown, Benake was actively engaged in distributing ration kits and essential commodities to the needy in his constituency. He also worked with government officers during the pandemic over the last couple of months.

