HD Kumaraswamy seeks immunity kits for households

BENGALURU: Expressing concern at the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday demanded that the state government supply Ayush-certified immunity booster kits, Vitamin C tablets and hand sanitisers to every household.

In a series of tweets, the JDS leader said if this is not possible for all households, the government should at least supply these free of cost to BPL cardholders. He also wanted Ayushcertified health kits to be made available at every medical shop.

Kumaraswamy also appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to create awareness among the public to use supplements that increase immunity. Accusing the state government of changing the pandemic guidelines almost every day, he said, “It is high time the government works responsibly.”