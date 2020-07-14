STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka slow to pick up magic drug made by Biocon

Demand in Mumbai, Delhi, but State not showing interest: Kiran
 

A pharmacist attends to customers in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Biocon Ltd’s Itolizumab (Alzumab), now being used in large quantities by the Maharashtra government and doctors there to treat Covid victims, is yet to see a demand in Karnataka.The biological therapy, approved by the Drugs Controller General of India and licensed in the US, is manufactured in the State capital, and has had successful clinical trials in Cuba, the US, Delhi and Mumbai.Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon, which has repurposed the drug, told TNIE that while over 100 patients in Maharashtra and Delhi had been administered the drug since May, there was no demand in Karnataka. She said the State government has “woken up late”. 

She was speaking on the sidelines of a virtual conference -- ‘To get better insights into the breakthrough role of Itolizumab, approved by DCGI for emergency use in treating Covid-19 patients’ -- with doctors and experts from across India. “With news of usage of Itolizumab in Maharashtra, a few doctors have made inquiries now for 2-3 doses. I had made presentations to the government on its usage, but there was no interest. The medicine is ‘Made in India’ and instead of promoting and using what we have, citizens and the government are looking to foreign countries. It’s disheartening,” she said. 

On an average, a person needs one dose, comprising four vials, each costing around Rs 8,000. In total, a person will have to spend Rs 32,000 for four vials. Each vial contains 25mg/5ml of the drug. Dosage depends on the condition and weight of the patient. A person who is administered Itolizumab spends fewer days in the ICU, so the cost of treatment comes down. 

Doctors from Mumbai, Sholapur and Varoda, who have administered Itolizumab to patients, said that many are responding to treatment. However, they pointed out that doctors must know the right time to introduce the medication. Dr Vishal Rao, a doctor from Sholapur who has treated 23 people with Itolizumab, said patients now have the confidence that there is a cure for coronavirus. 

Shaw added that Biocon was in the process of speeding up manufacture of the drug to meet demand.
Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the Covid-19 task force in Maharashtra, said the government there had already stocked up on Itolizumab for a month, to tackle the rising cases. Joshi said the government is working towards supplying it free of cost to government hospitals. 

