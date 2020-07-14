STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA files 17 chargesheets in ISIS case

The NIA filed a chargesheet against 17 people in connection with the ISIS Karnataka module case, before the special court in Bengaluru on Monday.

IS flag, Islamic state flag

ISIS flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The NIA filed a chargesheet against 17 people in connection with the ISIS Karnataka module case, before the special court in Bengaluru on Monday. “The 17 key conspirators had formed a terror group initiated by the ISIS terrorists Mehboob Pasha of Bengaluru and Khaja Moideen of Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu for perpetrating their activities in India, especially in Karnataka and TN,” said an NIA spokesperson.

The chargesheet was filed against Pasha (48), Moideen alias Jalal (52), Abdul Samad (29), Jaffar Ali (26) of Cuddalore, Y Thowfeek (28), Syed Ali Navas (32), Abdul Shameem (29) of Kanyakumari, Imran Khan (33) of Mandya, Mohammed Haneef Khan (30), Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan (33), Hussain Shariff (33), Ejaz Pasha alias Azaz Pasha (47), Zabiulla (24), M Sadiq Basha (41) and Syed Fasiur Rehaman (37) of Bengaluru, Saleem Khan alias Kolar Saleem (27) and Mohammed Zaid (25) of Kolar.

“The case relates to Mehboob Pasha, who in association with Moideen and Sadiq Basha had formed a terror group for spreading the ISIS ideology and activities in India through its off-shoot outfit - ‘Al-Hind’ - in Bengaluru. They were conspiring at the house and ‘Al-Hind’ office of Mehboob Pasha and other places in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu since April, 2019,” said the officer. The NIA declared a cash reward of `5 lakh against absconding accused Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa.

