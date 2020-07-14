Second PUC results out in Karnataka: 61.8 per cent pass, Udupi retains top spot

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 61.8 percent out of the 6,75,2777 students have cleared the Karnataka state board Class 12 examinations.

The primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar announced the state results on Tuesday. The exams were held from March 4 to 21. One paper that was delayed due to the pandemic was held on June 18.

Kumar said students will be sent their respective results via SMS and the department website is also available. This is to avoid crowding at the colleges over result lists.

Among the districts, Udupi retained its top spot with 90.71 percent students passing the exam, slightly lower than the percentage in 2019 which was 92.2 percent.

In second spot is Dakshina Kannada with a 90.71 pass percentage, slightly lower than its previous year's performance of 90.91 percent. The third best performer in the state is Kodagu with 81.53 percent students who passed the board exam, this is marginally higher than the previous year's 83.31 percent.

Vijayapura, Raichur and Chitradurga were three districts that fared poorly with 54.22 percent, 56.22 percent and 56.8 percent pass results this year.

Vijayapura surprisingly slipped by 14.33 percent from the previous year's pass score.

The minster said the performance drop will be analysed on a college by college basis.

Other indicators

Girls consistently performed better with a 68.73 pass percentage as against the 54.77 pass percentage that boys attained. In 2019, girls had a 68.24 pass percentage and boys 55.29 pass percentage.

This year, urban students (62.6 pass percent) fared better than rural students (58.99 pass percent).

As many as 88 pre-university colleges in the state did not have a single student passing the board exam. Of them, 5 were government run, 5 aided colleges and a whopping 78 private colleges.