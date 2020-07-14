STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shape up or face the music, Yediyurappa to babus

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa pulled up health and BBMP officials over the issue of Covid management, at a meeting of the task force on Monday afternoon. 

Published: 14th July 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa pulled up health and BBMP officials over the issue of Covid management, at a meeting of the task force on Monday afternoon. He warned officials that those failing to do their job would face severe penal action. The CM wanted to know why complaints were pouring in that ambulances are not available, and neither are hospital beds, and warned that the officers concerned would face grave disciplinary action. 

Despite the fact that beds are available, there are complaints that private hospitals are full, he said, and asked officials to take action against hospitals that deny beds to patients, besides food and ventilators. Yediyurappa wanted clarity on the high pendency of test results, with 77 functional labs. He urged officials to get labs to ramp up testing so that results can be made available quickly. Doing a back-of-the-envelope calculation, he said that if one lab can handle 1,000 tests, it would mean 77,000 tests per day. 

Raising the issue of cost and logistics of setting up the BIEC Covid Care Centre, he said that purchasing beds and other equipment, instead of renting them, would help save over 75% of the cost. A bed costs Rs 25,000, and serves as permanent infrastructure, whereas renting it would run into lakhs of rupees. “Why was this not discussed with me? One cannot take advantage of the urgency of the matter, and encourage wasteful expenditure,” he lashed out.     

The Congress and JDS had last week taunted the government for paying four times the cost for beds. An anonymous bureaucrat had also written to Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar about the same issue on July 9, saying that beds could be purchased at one-fourth the cost of the rental amount, and the mattresses used later in hospitals and hostels.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp