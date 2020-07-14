Shape up or face the music, Yediyurappa to babus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa pulled up health and BBMP officials over the issue of Covid management, at a meeting of the task force on Monday afternoon. He warned officials that those failing to do their job would face severe penal action. The CM wanted to know why complaints were pouring in that ambulances are not available, and neither are hospital beds, and warned that the officers concerned would face grave disciplinary action.

Despite the fact that beds are available, there are complaints that private hospitals are full, he said, and asked officials to take action against hospitals that deny beds to patients, besides food and ventilators. Yediyurappa wanted clarity on the high pendency of test results, with 77 functional labs. He urged officials to get labs to ramp up testing so that results can be made available quickly. Doing a back-of-the-envelope calculation, he said that if one lab can handle 1,000 tests, it would mean 77,000 tests per day.

Raising the issue of cost and logistics of setting up the BIEC Covid Care Centre, he said that purchasing beds and other equipment, instead of renting them, would help save over 75% of the cost. A bed costs Rs 25,000, and serves as permanent infrastructure, whereas renting it would run into lakhs of rupees. “Why was this not discussed with me? One cannot take advantage of the urgency of the matter, and encourage wasteful expenditure,” he lashed out.

The Congress and JDS had last week taunted the government for paying four times the cost for beds. An anonymous bureaucrat had also written to Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar about the same issue on July 9, saying that beds could be purchased at one-fourth the cost of the rental amount, and the mattresses used later in hospitals and hostels.