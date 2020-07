By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: A second-year Pre University (PU) student who failed in the exam died by suicide in Davangere's Harihar taluk on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old MKET PU college student was found dead in his house. Harihar town police have registered a complaint and are investigating the incident.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.