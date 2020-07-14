STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uptick in Karnataka's Covid death rate - 73 in a day

With over 200 deaths in the past three days, the State’s fatality rate seems to be inching up. Karnataka on Monday clocked 1.82%, up from 1.76% on Sunday.

Published: 14th July 2020 03:16 AM

Vidhana Soudha staffers move chairs and other equipment to the

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/VIJAYAPURA: With over 200 deaths in the past three days, the State’s fatality rate seems to be inching up. Karnataka on Monday clocked 1.82%, up from 1.76% on Sunday. In Bengaluru, the fatality rate was 1.63% on Monday, up from 1.47% on Sunday. Monday’s death count was 73, pushing up Karnataka’s death toll to 757.The State reported 2,738 cases, with 1,315 cases in Bengaluru Urban alone. The number of active cases now stands at 24,572. However, there is also a large number of recoveries — 839 on Monday — and the total number of discharges now stands at 16,248. 

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban saw a majority of cases with ILI, while the rest are with contact under tracing. Yadgir reported 162 patients, with contact under tracing, Mysuru 151 cases and Dakshina Kannada reported 131 cases, Ballari clocked 109 cases and Vijayapura 86 cases. The only district which reported zero cases on Monday was Ramanagara.Meanwhile, among the deaths, 12 cases were asymptomatic while the others were diagnosed with SARI and ILI. A large number of patients is being admitted into the ICU. So far, 545 patients are in the ICU, with 317 in Bengaluru Urban.

new fever clinic opened there to screen government workers | nagaraja gadekal

16 cops test +ve in 24 hours 
Vijayapura’s Covid situation is getting worse by the day, with several Covid warriors becoming victims of Covid-19. In a span of 24 hours, as many as 16 police officers, including five Karnataka State Reserve Police personnel, have tested positive. Health authorities have identified the primary and secondary contacts of these frontline workers, and have put them in institutional quarantine. 

The office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police and Gandhi Chowk Police Station have been sealed. Speaking to TNIE, K Lakshminarayan, DySP of Vijayapura city, said, “We have sealed the office for the next few days, and the remaining staffers have been instructed to remain in institutional quarantine.”In the last one month, over 25 police personnel across the district, who were on duty in containment zones, have tested positive for the virus.  

Speaking to TNIE, SP Anupam Agrawal said, “Officers on duty in containment zones are the ones getting infected. Health authorities have decided to collect swab samples of 100 officers a day. Whenever anyone tests positive, we are sealing down the station and setting up temporary ones in nearby buildings.”
 

