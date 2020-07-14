STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa asks districts to take call on lockdown 

DK, Dharwad dists take up offer, to shut down from Thursday

Published: 14th July 2020 05:17 AM

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday holds a meeting with his ministers on implementing the lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts | Express

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a video-conference with deputy commissioners from across the state on Monday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa left the option of enforcing the Covid-targeted lockdown to the discretion of district administrations. Taking up the offer, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad announced the lockdown for one week which will start from 10 am in Dharwad and 8 pm in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday. 

Yediyurappa’s meeting with DCs was split into two parts — one for districts with a spike in cases and another for the rest. The CM pushed for rapid antigen tests in emergency cases. “The increasing number of Covid cases are being reported from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Ballari, Udupi and Kalaburagi districts. Measures need to be taken to control mortality rates, especially in Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag and Mysuru,” he is said to have told the morning meeting of severely affected districts. He has sought an expert analysis report on deaths from these districts. 

After the meeting, ministers Jagadish Shettar and Kota Srinivas Poojari announced lockdown in their respective districts, Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada. The DCs were told to hire field-level officers in containment zones on a contract basis, while it was decided to step up monitoring of quarantined migrants. On reports of private hospitals refusing to treat Covid and non-Covid patients, the DCs were told to crack down on such hospitals. Booth-level committees constituting elected representatives and volunteers will be set up to monitor, quarantine, trace contacts and conduct house-to-house surveys, it was decided. The state government is now mulling a hike in incentives to Group-D workers at Covid hospitals.  

Agri, rainfall review
During the meeting, rainfall and agricultural activities too were reviewed. In some districts, where a flood-like situation prevails, the government is taking measures to move people to safer areas. “Due to a good rainfall, high yield is expected. As there is a possibility of low demand for agricultural produce due to Covid, DCs should identify godowns to store such produce. Hire private borewells where there is a shortage of drinking water,” Yediyurappa told the DCs.

Gowda, Cong leaders want lockdown across state
Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda and state Congress leaders on Monday urged the state government to extend the across Karnataka.  “I welcome the state government’s decision to impose a one-week lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts to check the spread of the Coronavirus and demand a similar measure across the state,” Gowda said.  Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Eshwar Khandre said that the number of cases is increasing not just in Bengaluru, but also in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari districts and the “situation is getting out of hand”.  “The government must impose a strict lockdown across the state for 15 days,” the Congress leader said, adding that the lockdown time must be used to address shortcomings in the system. 

