209 Karnataka students return from Russia

A total of 209 students from Karnataka, who were stranded at Moscow in Russia breathed a sigh of relief as they landed in Bengaluru on a chartered flight at 4.15 am on Tuesday.

Published: 15th July 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

The medical students had been trying to get a flight to Bengaluru since the Covid-induced lockdown started in Russia on March 23 | Express

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 209 students from Karnataka, who were stranded at Moscow in Russia breathed a sigh of relief as they landed in Bengaluru on a chartered flight at 4.15 am on Tuesday. The medical students had been trying to get a flight to the city since the Covid-induced lockdown started in Russia on March 23. While there were several evacuation flights towards other states such as Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai and even Kerala, there was only one flight to Bengaluru which had a stopover at Delhi.

“The flight to Bengaluru on June 30 was filled with those who wanted to reach Delhi. There were about 400 students from Karnatakastuck over there and we weren’t receiving any update from the Indian Embassy. However, they treated us badly for not knowing Hindi,” said Rakshitha Umesh, one of the returnees. The Vande Bharat Mission which had repatriation flights bringing in stranded citizens had only one flight to Kerala from Russia. 

With no help from the Embassy, the students made several videos and posted them on Twitter which drew some traction. The students then reached out to MP G C Chandrashekhar for help. “We immediately got a response from him and he wrote a letter to the Indian Embassy there. We were finally able to get a flight slotted for July 13,” Rakshitha said. The flight also ferried several other students, who are natives of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala. The students are currently undergoing institutional quarantine at various hotels in the city.

