Caste killing: Dalit man shot dead over kidnapping row in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HASSAN: In yet another incident of cast killing, a 30-year-old Dalit man from Soppinahalli village in Alur taluk was shot dead in daylight on Wednesday over the alleged kidnapping of a girl.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Madhu had allegedly kidnapped a 25-year-old and was planning to marry her after taking her family into confidence.  

Madhu has reportedly kidnapped the daughter of one Ramesh who is from the upper caste of the same village. The girl's uncle (Rupesh) had waylaid Madhu when he was on the way to the field and shot at him. 

The body of the deceased as been shifted to a mortuary. The accused Rupesh has gone absconding. Sources said that the family of Ramesh has strongly opposed the inter-caste marriage.

