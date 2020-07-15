Hospitals can’t turn away suspect cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hospitals should mandatorily admit patients and not deny treatment, and if they violated the order, they will be booked under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act and Disaster Management Act, stated a government circular on Tuesday.Even if a patient has not yet given samples for a Covid test, hospitals are expected to admit him/her as a Covid suspect and keep them in isolation wards in the Covid part of the hospital.

After the test results are out and if found positive, patients should be shifted to a Covid ward. The same rule applies to ambulances too and they cannot refuse to shift a patient to a hospital once the 108 helpline gets a call of a patient in distress.

If an asymptomatic, positive patient calls 108, he/she needs to give details or show a message received on the phone or through Arogya Setu app to prove that they have tested positive. The ambulance will then pick them up and drop them at Covid Care Centres. If the patient needs to be shifted from a CCC to a designated hospital, the ambulance needs to come and pick up the patient.