Karnataka govt advises Christ University against holding exams for intermediate semester

BENGALURU: In a knee-jerk reaction, the Karnataka government on Tuesday, wrote to all vice-chancellors of deemed to be universities, and categorically Christ deemed to be university, advising them to not hold examinations for intermediate semesters/ years.

The advisory comes days after students began protesting against examinations that the institute is holding online.

In consonance with the University Grant Commission's guidelines, the state government, on July 10 had allowed all state public and private universities under the higher education department to hold exams for final year students by the end of September in offline, online or blended mode. While students in their intermediate semesters were to be promoted to higher semesters based on grading system constituting of 50 per cent internal evaluation and 50 per cent marks based on performance in the previous semester.

Yet, the state government does not have any authority to frame rules over the institutes which directly come under the purview of the UGC.

