STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt advises Christ University against holding exams for intermediate semester

The advisory comes days after students began protesting against examinations that the institute is holding online.

Published: 15th July 2020 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects a Plus Two exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a knee-jerk reaction, the Karnataka government on Tuesday, wrote to all vice-chancellors of deemed to be universities, and categorically Christ deemed to be university, advising them to not hold examinations for intermediate semesters/ years.

The advisory comes days after students began protesting against examinations that the institute is holding online.

 In consonance with the University Grant Commission's guidelines, the state government, on July 10 had allowed all state public and private universities under the higher education department to hold exams for final year students by the end of September in offline, online or blended mode. While students in their intermediate semesters were to be promoted to higher semesters based on grading system constituting of 50 per cent internal evaluation and 50 per cent marks based on performance in the previous semester.

Yet, the state government does not have any authority to frame rules over the institutes which directly come under the purview of the UGC.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UGC Christ University
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp