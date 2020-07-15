Karnataka’s death toll up, hits 600 in 2 weeks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka clocked 600 deaths in the July 1-14 fortnight, the highest number the State has recorded in such a short span of time. This brings the total number of Covid deaths to 842, with the fatality rate at 1.82%.



The State also saw a high number of discharges in a single day — 1,142 patients — with Bengaluru Urban contributing 664 discharges. The positive cases recorded on Tuesday stood at 2,496, while so far, the total cases recorded are 44,077.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 1,267 cases, all of which are contact under tracing. Among the 87 Covid deaths recorded on Tuesday, 56 were from Bengaluru Urban, with the district fatality rate stood at 1.63%.

Mysuru recorded 125 cases, the second highest number of cases, followed by Kalaburagi with 121 cases and Dharwad with 100 cases. Ballari saw 99 cases, Koppal 98 cases, Dakshina Kannada recorded 91 cases, Bagalkote 78 and and Udupi 73 cases. Uttara Kannada and Belagavi recorded 64 cases each.