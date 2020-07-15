STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lockdown will give time to prepare better: Ashoka

Says decision on extension will be taken depending on situation

Published: 15th July 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Officials check documents of people crossing the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border at the Attibele Toll Plaza, ahead of the lockdown.

Officials check documents of people crossing the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border at the Attibele Toll Plaza, ahead of the lockdown. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of Covid-19 positive cases and fatalities in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, continue to surge day by day, the state government hopes that the week-long lockdown from Tuesday night will help break the chain of virus transmission and give it time to further ramp-up virus containment facilities.“It will give us time to prepare and bring the situation under control,’’ said Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is among his cabinet colleagues in-charge of controlling the spread of the virus and ramping up infrastructure in the state capital. “The lockdown will give us breathing time and we hope things will be better,” the minister said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa imposed the lockdown for a week after discussions on the ground situation in Bengaluru with eight zonal in-charge ministers and senior officials.In the last few days, the number of positive cases and deaths have increased significantly. On Tuesday, 1,267 new cases and 56 deaths were reported in the city, taking the tally of the positive cases to 20,969 and fatalities to 377.
Ashoka said the decision on extending the lockdown will be taken depending on the situation. “Now, we have decided to impose the lockdown for a week and the decision (on extending it) will be taken depending on the situation,” he added.

The state government had estimated the number of cases to touch 25,000 in August, but it crossed 44,000 in July itself. Even Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar had recently said that though they had anticipated an increase in the number positive cases after lockdown restrictions were eased, they had not expected such a sudden surge in numbers during the first week of July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp