Only God can save us from dreadful COVID-19, says Karnataka health minister

CHITRADURGA: Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said that only God can save humans from the dreadful COVID-19. Unless we practise social distancing, sanitation and wear masks, this disease cannot be weeded out, he added.



Addressing the media in the city, he said that the government has taken enough precautions to contain the spread of the disease.

On the allegation of the opposition that lack of coordination has led to the escalation of the disease, he said that it was baseless and the government is working to its maximum potential.

He said that COVID-19 does not differentiate between rich, poor, MLAs, police, doctors, politicians and others but infects all, adding that awareness is the only mantra to prevent the spread of the disease.

Taking a dig at the Congress party for politicising the issue, Sriramulu said that its leaders should speak responsibly in public as the government is making all out efforts to fight COVID-19.

Sriramulu also said the government is considering utilising the services of mechanical devices for the last rites of COVID-19 victims.

It has also been decided not to perform the last rites of the victims in cemeteries located in the middle of towns and cities, he said. Instead, the government has requested the district administrations to find two acres of land on the outskirts of cities for this purpose, he added.

He also said that there is no dearth of funds for fighting COVID-19 but every individual should have complete awareness of the disease and try to break the chain.