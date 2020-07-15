Siddaramaiah questions govt on range of issues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has asked Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to answer a series of questions. The Congress leader, who has been complaining that the government is not answering his queries, tweeted, “CM Lekka Kodi”, asking the CM to give the facts. In a series of tweets, he said the CM’s proposal to impose compulsory leave without pay for KSRTC employees is anti-labour and inhuman. “Imagine the challenges of lakhs of employees if the same approach is taken up by other departments & private companies? Has the govt become bankrupt,” he asked.

He said the government’s decision to reduce the procurement price of milk under Ksheera Dhare scheme is against the interests of farmers in these difficult times of Covid19. He urged the CM to fix procurement price at Rs 35 per litre and clear all the arrears.