Two girls share top rank in PU science

BENGALURU: The state has recorded a marginal increase in the Pre-University Course II pass percentage at 61.80 per cent, against last year’s 61.73 per cent. A total of 67,52,777 students have cleared the examinations this year, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.Shockingly, not even a single student has passed in 88 colleges, but the number is down from last year’s 98 colleges. Of these, five are government colleges, up from last year’s three; and five aided colleges against just one last year.

The number of private unaided colleges with nil results has dropped from 94 last year to 78 this year. The minster said the performance drop will be analysed on a college-by-college basis.Prerana M N from Vidyamandir INDP PU College, Malleswaram, Bengaluru, and Abhijna Rao from Vidyodaya PU College, Udupi, share the first rank with scores tied at 596 in science. T C S Aravind Srivatsa, also from Vidyamandir INDP PU College, secured 598 to top in commerce.

Ballari boy tops Arts stream, scores 594

Karegouda D from Indu INDP PU College, Ballari, topped the Arts stream with a score of 594.

The examinations also brought out the best among some who faced stiff financial challenges at home and yet came out with flying colours — like Prashanth G N of Bengaluru. His has been on a rough road since 2016 when his father had to undergo a kidney transplant. Prashanth’s mother donated a kidney to his father, the sole breadwinner in the family, but he could not work further due to his health condition.Despite the struggles to pay school fees, Prashanth had scored 94 per cent marks in his SSLC Board exams in 2018 which helped him earn a slot under the VidyaDaan scheme at Deeksha School. Prashanth scored 506 in this year’s PU-II exam while still facing financial challenges at home.

The family is managing with some income from agricultural land in Davanagere. “We are managing somehow right now. I want to join Medicine which is my dream job,” Prashanth said.In keeping with the trend, girls have performed better with a 68.73 pass percentage as against 54.77% of boys. Last year, 68.24% of girls had aced the exam while 55.29%of boys had cleared it. While there was a slight increase in the pass percentage for girls, there was a dip among the boys.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the results will be sent to students individually by SMS and will also be put up on the website of the Department of Pre-University Education. This is being done to prevent crowding at the colleges. The exams were held from March 4 to 21. One paper, which was delayed due to the pandemic, was held on June 18.Among the districts, Udupi retained the top spot with 90.71 per cent of students passing the exam, slightly lower than 92.2 per cent in 2019. At the second spot is Dakshina Kannada with 90.71 pass percentage, again slightly lower than its previous year’s performance of 90.91 per cent. Kodagu district was at third place with 81.53 per cent students passing the board exam, which is marginally higher than the previous year’s performance at 83.31 per cent.

Vijayapura, Raichur and Chitradurga fared poorly with 54.22%, 56.22% and 56.8% pass results, respectively this year. Vijayapura surprisingly slipped by a huge 14.33 per cent from the previous year’s pass score. Raichur recorded a marginal dip at 56.22%against 56.73 per cent last year, while Chitradurga improved its performance at 56.8 per cent against 51.42% last year.

The pass percentage has dipped in rural areas by 3 percentage points. This year, urban students (62.60 per cent) fared better than rural students (58.99 pc). Urban areas showed a better performance than their previous year’s pass percentage of 61.38%, while rural areas had recorded 62.88 pass percentage in 2019.