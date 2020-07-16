STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gowda concedes JD(S) failure in protecting the interest of loyal leaders was a mistake

"Bright future for all those who have worked for the party with commitment, is my desire," Gowda said.

Published: 16th July 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has admitted that the JD(S)' failure in protecting the interest of its loyal leaders while in power was a "mistake", and it has caused "damage" to the party.

The JD(S) patriarch made this admission as he called on the leaders and workers to "revitalise" the party that has "lost shine", in a year's time, in the run up to the preparation for the next assembly polls that is likely in 2023.

In a letter dated July 14 addressed to loyal party leaders, he also appreciated their work and commitment for the organisation, despite differences that had emerged over the leadership's decision to join hands with the Congress during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"It has been two-and-half years since the assembly election got over (in 2018), election heat will once again begin in a year from now.

Bright future for all those who have worked for the party with commitment, is my desire," Gowda said.

He said, "Unfortunately despite our party being partners in the coalition government and having our own H D Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister we failed in protecting your interest, and with a clear heart I accept that it was a mistake.

As you lost morale because of it- it has caused damage to the party.

" After the 2018 assembly polls the Congress and JD(S) decided to join hands to form a coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy, to keep BJP, the single largest party out of power.

However, marred by internal differences, rout in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which both parties fought in alliance, and rebellion from within, the coalition government collapsed in July last year.

Noting that COVID-19 and its induced lockdown have brought political activities to halt, Gowda, said, "as I'm unable to share my thoughts with you personally, I'm writing this letter.

There is no certainty about how long the current situation will persist," he said, as he told party men not to sit quietly and asked them to get active in their respective assembly constituencies to ensure that they are in constant touch with the people by organising activities at hobli (village) and gram panchayat level.

He asked them to get active on social media to engage with people as it is not possible to organise public events due to social distancing.

"Organise such programmes that make people feel that you (leaders) and the party are with them during this difficult time of corona," he added.

Gowda also called on party men to point out "failures" and "anti-farmer" policies of central and state governments to the people and highlight the relevance of a secular and regional party like the JD(S).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H D Deve Gowda JD(S) Karnataka politics
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp