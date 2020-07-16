STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Issue caste, income certificates to Brahmins eligible for quota: Karnataka govt to officials

The Union government has provided 10% reservation to economically weaker sections in admission to educational institutions and employment

Published: 16th July 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Following reports of some tahsildars refusing to issue caste and income certificates to Brahmins eligible under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota, the state government has asked all deputy commissioners to see that certificates are issued to help them reap the benefits of reservation.

In a communication sent to all DCs, M L Varalakshmi, under secretary to the Revenue Department, stated that the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board has been established to come out with several schemes that will benefit Brahmins in education, skill development, self-employment and to provide other benefits.

The Union government has provided 10% reservation to EWS in admission to educational institutions and employment. Subsequently, the state government has ordered to issue caste and income certificates to candidates of all eligible castes including Brahmins on the condition that it is not a financial burden on the exchequer.

The certificates are mandatory to avail schemes of the board. The Revenue Department has announced certain eligibility criteria to get the certificates. However, it was brought to the notice of the government that some tahsildars are refusing to issue the certificates. "All DCs should see that the certificates are issued to eligible Brahmin candidates to avail schemes of the board," Varalakshmi stated.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary (Raitha Morcha) S Dattatri thanked CM B S Yediyuarappa and Revenue Minister R Ashok for responding to the voice of Brahmin organisations and the board to clear the hurdles to issue the certificates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Economically Weaker Section Karnataka
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp