Issue caste, income certificates to Brahmins eligible for quota: Karnataka govt to officials

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Following reports of some tahsildars refusing to issue caste and income certificates to Brahmins eligible under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota, the state government has asked all deputy commissioners to see that certificates are issued to help them reap the benefits of reservation.

In a communication sent to all DCs, M L Varalakshmi, under secretary to the Revenue Department, stated that the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board has been established to come out with several schemes that will benefit Brahmins in education, skill development, self-employment and to provide other benefits.

The Union government has provided 10% reservation to EWS in admission to educational institutions and employment. Subsequently, the state government has ordered to issue caste and income certificates to candidates of all eligible castes including Brahmins on the condition that it is not a financial burden on the exchequer.

The certificates are mandatory to avail schemes of the board. The Revenue Department has announced certain eligibility criteria to get the certificates. However, it was brought to the notice of the government that some tahsildars are refusing to issue the certificates. "All DCs should see that the certificates are issued to eligible Brahmin candidates to avail schemes of the board," Varalakshmi stated.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary (Raitha Morcha) S Dattatri thanked CM B S Yediyuarappa and Revenue Minister R Ashok for responding to the voice of Brahmin organisations and the board to clear the hurdles to issue the certificates.